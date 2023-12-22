Clear
Connecticut police dog killed in shooting after state troopers tried to serve an arrest warrant

By AP News

STONINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut State Police dog was killed in a shooting Thursday evening involving troopers and a man they were trying to arrest on a felony warrant, authorities said.

State police said troopers went to the Pawcatuck section of Stonington, near the Rhode Island state line, at about 7:30 p.m. to serve the warrant and a shooting occurred.

Authorities said there were “serious injuries,” but did not elaborate. It was not immediately clear if any troopers or the man they were seeking were injured. The names of the troopers and the man were not immediately released. Authorities said the arrest warrant was obtained by Norwich police, but did not disclose additional details.

State police said in a statement that the dog, Broko, “courageously gave his life protecting his handler, fellow troopers, and our community.”

“K9 Broko heroically served with unwavering dedication, saving lives by locating missing individuals, apprehending dangerous suspects, and providing a steadfast shield to his handler. K9 Broko ultimately sacrificed his life doing what he was known best for,” state police said.

Broko graduated from the 2021 state police patrol K-9 class and was a member of the state police search and rescue team, police said. Broko and his handler were assigned to the Southbury barracks before joining the statewide K-9 unit, authorities said.

