Corner collapses at six-story Bronx apartment building, leaving apartments exposed

NEW YORK (AP) — A six-story corner of a Bronx apartment building collapsed Monday afternoon, leaving apartments exposed like a stack of shelves, according to authorities and bystander and news video. There was no immediate word on any injuries.

The Fire Department said it was called around 3:40 p.m. about a corner collapse at a building near the University Heights neighborhood. A message seeking comment was sent to the city Buildings Department.

Video showed a corner of the six-story building with its walls sheared off and floors sagging, and a heap of rubble in the street. The debris included twisted and jumbled metal, apparently from scaffolding that had stood around part of the building.

A portrait hanging on the wall was visible in one of the apartments; in another, what appeared to be a bed stood feet away from the unprotected edge of the floor.

WABC-TV video showed firefighters peering into the apartments from high ladders. At least one drone could also be seen hovering feet away from where the wall had fallen into the street.