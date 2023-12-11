Cigna, Macy’s rise; Southern Copper, RingCentral fall, Monday, 12/11/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Cigna Group (CI), up $41.77 to $300.57.

Cigna announced a $10 billion stock buyback, and the Wall Street Journal reported that it’s no longer pursuing Humana.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), up 13 cents to $56.60.

The energy company is buying oil and gas company CrownRock in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $12 billion.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), $5.37 to $66.35.

The burger chain said that CEO Randy Garutti will retire in 2024.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH), up $2.26 to $102.26.

The delivery company will join the Nasdaq 100 Index as of Dec. 18.

Macy’s Inc. (M), up $3.44 to $20.83.

The department store operator reportedly received a buyout offer from Arkhouse Management and Brigade Capital Management.

Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO), down 96 cents to $74.49.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB), up $2.22 to $56.40.

The clothing company announced a $300 million stock buyback plan.

RingCentral Inc. (RNG), down $1.88 to $32.33.

The cloud-based phone system provider said CEO Tarek Robbiati resigned and Vlad Shmunis returned to the leadership role.