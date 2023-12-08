Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose $1.89 to $71.23 per barrel Friday. Brent crude for February delivery rose $1.79 to $75.84 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery rose 5 cents to $2.05 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.58 a gallon. January natural gas fell 1 cent to $2.58 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $31.90 to $2,014.50 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 78 cents to $23.28 per ounce, and March copper rose 3 cents to $3.83 per pound.

The dollar rose to 144.98 yen from 143.45 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $1.0758 from $1.0799.

The Associated Press