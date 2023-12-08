Partly Cloudy
Carrier Global, Marathon Oil rise; RH, Newmont fall, Friday, 12/8/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Cooper Companies Inc. (COO), down $4.53 to $340.42.

The contact lens products maker gave investors a weak profit forecast for its fiscal year.

RH (RH), down $39.76 to $241.64.

The furniture and housewares company reported disappointing third-quarter results.

Carrier Global Corp. (CARR), up $2.43 to $55.32.

The maker of HVAC and refrigeration equipment is selling its security division to Honeywell for $4.95 billion.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI), down 49 cents to $14.83.

The jeans maker says that its CEO, Chip Bergh, will step down in January and will be succeeded by Michelle Gass.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), down 41 cents to $39.32.

The gold producer slipped as prices for the precious metal fell.

Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO), up 28 cents to $23.94.

Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.

Freeport McMoRan Inc. (FCX), up $1.60 to $37.97.

The copper producer rose along with prices for the base metal.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN), up $8.22 to $225.15.

The ski resort operator reported an increase in season pass sales for the upcoming ski season.

