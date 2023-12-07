Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell 4 cents to $69.34 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 25 cents to $74.05 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 3 cents to $2 a gallon. January heating oil fell 3 cents to $2.55 a gallon. January natural gas rose 2 cents to $2.59 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $1.50 to $2,046.40 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 17 cents to $24.06 per ounce, and March copper rose 7 cents to $3.80 per pound.

The dollar fell to 143.45 yen from 147.36 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0799 from $1.0769.

The Associated Press