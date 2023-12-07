US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARD COVER FICTION

1. “Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Exchange” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

4. “Fourth Wing” (special edition) by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

5. “The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store” by James mcBride (Riverhead)

6. “The Little Liar” by Mitch Albom (Harper)

7. “Alex Cross Must Die” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Unnatural Death” by Patricia Cornwell (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

10. “The Edge” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Inheritance” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Resurrection Walk” by Michael Connelly (Little, Brown)

13. “Dirty Thing” by Janet Evanovich (Atria)

14. “The Secret” by Child/Child (Delacorte)

15. “The Ball at Versailles” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “The Woman in Me” by Britney Spears (Gallery)

2. “How to Be the Love You Seek” by Nicole LePera (Harper Wave)

3. “Prequel” by Rachel Maddow (Crown)

4. “My Name is Barbra” by Barbra Streisand (Viking)

5. “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Dinner’s Ready” by Ree Drummond (William Morrow)

6. “Guinness World Records 2024” (Guinness World Records)

7. “The Wager” by David Grann (Doubleday)

8. “The Great Disappearance” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

9. “Ghosts of Honolulu” by Mark Harmon (Harper Select)

10. “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

11. “Behind the Seams” by Dolly Parton (Ten Speed)

12. “The Creative Act” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)

13. “How to Know a Person” by David Brooks (Random House)

14. “Outlive” by Peter Attia (Harmony)

15. “Not That Fancy” by Reba McEntire (Harper Celebrate)

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “K-9 National Park Defenders” by Lee/Stone (Love Inspired Suspense)

2. “Dark Night of the Mountain Man” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

3. “The Amish Christmas Promise” by Amy Lillard (Love Inspired)

4. “The Amish Midwife’s Bargain” by Patrice Lewis (Love Inspired)

5. “Undercover Christmas Escape” by Terri Reed (Love Inspired Suspense)

6. “Christmas Witness Survival” by Jane M. Choate (Love Inspired Suspense)

7. “Christmas Forest Ambush” by Kerry Johnson (Love Inspired Suspense)

8. “The Frontier Overland Company” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

9. “Christmas in the Crosshairs” by Deena Alexander (Love Inspired Suspense)

10. “Without a Trace” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

11. “Murder in Texas” by Barb an (Harlequin Intrigue)

12. “A Family for the Orphans” by Heidi main (Love Inspired)

13. “Killer in the Storm” by Rachel Lee (Harlequi8n Intrigue)

14. “Forever Under the Mistletoe” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

15. “Deadly Sabotage” by Elizabeth Goddard (Love Inspired Suspense)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Heaven Official’s Blessing, Vol. 8” (special ed. by Mo Xiang Tong Xiu (Seven Seas)

2. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

3. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “Never Never” by Hoover/Fisher (Canary Street)

5. “King of Wrath” by Ana Huang (Bloom)

6. “Throne of Glass” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

7. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “Murdle, Vol. 1” by G.T. Karber (Griffin)

9. “The World Almanac and Book of Facts 2024” by Sarah Janssen (World Almanac)

10. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

11. “The Christmas Fix” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

12. “Love Redesigned” by Lauren Asher (Bloom)

13. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

14. “Wreck the Halls” by Tessa Bailey (Avon)

15. “The Storyteller” by Dave Grohl (Dey Street)

