Alaska Air Group, Evergy fall; Spotify, Uber rise, Monday, 12/4/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), down $6.27 to $33.46.

The owner of Alaska Airlines agreed to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion.

Spotify Technology SA (SPOT), up $14.82 to $195.52.

The music streaming service is cutting 17% of its workforce in its third round of layoffs this year.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER), up $2.73 to $60.08.

The ride-hailing company is joining the S&P 500 index.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG), down 34 cents to $51.42.

The electric utility announced a debt offering of $1.1 billion

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down $1.44 to $37.80.

The copper mining company slipped along with prices for the base metal.

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC), up $10.88 to $130.80.

The information technology company raised its profit forecast.

SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG), up $2.61 to to $42.81.

The real estate investment trust announced leases at two of its Park Avenue buildings.

Nuvei Corp. (NVEI), up 75 cents to $21.94.

The payment technology company entered a global partnership with Microsoft.