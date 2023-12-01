Dell, Marvell Technology fall; Ulta Beauty, UiPath rise, Friday, 12/1/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL), down $3.88 to $71.99.
The computer and technology services provider reported discouraging third-quarter revenue.
Marvell Technology Inc. (MRVL), down $2.79 to $52.94.
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), up $49.01 to $475.
The beauty products retailer beat analysts’ third-quarter earnings forecasts.
UiPath Inc. (PATH), up $5.24 to $25.
The enterprise automation software developer raised its sales forecast for the year.
Elastic N.V. (ESTC), up $24.56 to $104.92.
The software developer beat Wall Street’s fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Pfizer Inc. (PFE), down $1.27 to $29.20.
The pharmaceutical company said it will abandon plans to continue developing a twice-daily obesity drug.
Genesco Inc. (GCO), down $6.64 to $30.73.
The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Tilly’s Inc. (TLYS), down 26 cents to $8.01.
The clothing and accessories retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.