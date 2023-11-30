Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery fell $1.90 to $75.96 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for January delivery fell 27 cents to $82.83 per barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for December delivery fell 8 cents to $2.20 a gallon. December heating oil fell 6 cents to $2.83 a gallon. January natural gas was unchanged at $2.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for February delivery fell $9.90 to $2,057.20 per ounce. Silver for March delivery rose 22 cents to $25.66 per ounce, and March copper rose 2 cents to $3.85 per pound.

The dollar rose to 148.24 yen from 147.25 Japanese yen. The euro fell to $$1.0890 from $1.0983.

The Associated Press