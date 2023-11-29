General Motors, NetApp rise; Petco, Hormel Foods fall, Wednesday, 11/29/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Intuit Inc. (INTU), up $19.83 to $584.90.
The maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and other accounting software reported strong fiscal first-quarter earnings.
Workday Inc. (WDAY), up $29.77 to $267.10.
The maker of human resources software beat analysts’ third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (CRWD), up $20.51 to $232.86.
The cloud-based security company raised its profit forecast for the year.
General Motors Co. (GM), up $2.77 to $31.66.
The auto maker said it can absorb the cost of a new contract with workers and will raise its dividend.
Hormel Foods Inc. (HRL), down $1.65 to $30.30.
The maker of Spam canned ham, Dinty Moore stew and other foods gave investors a weak profit forecast.
NetApp Inc. (NTAP), up $11.65 to $89.76.
The data storage company raised its profit forecast.
Foot Locker Inc. (FL), up $3.80 to $27.64.
The shoe store beat Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Petco Health & Wellness Co. (WOOF), down $1.09 to $2.75.
The pet store chain cut its profit forecast for the year.