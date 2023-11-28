Carlyle Group, Seadrill rise; PG&E, Argenx fall, Tuesday, 11/28/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD), up $21.15 to $138.87.

The Chinese online retailer gave investors an encouraging third-quarter earnings report.

Carlyle Group Inc. (CG), up $1.66 to $34.48.

The asset management firm will join the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL), up $2.91 to $45.49.

The offshore drilling services provider beat analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.

WP Carey Inc. (WPC), up $2.86 to $62.01.

The real estate investment trust is joining the S&P MidCap 400 index.

Springworks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX), up $4.59 to $25.36.

U.S. regulators approved the biopharmaceutical company’s tumor treatment Ogsiveo.

Argenx SE (ARGX), down $50.45 to $445.32.

The drug developer gave investors a discouraging update on a potential treatment for low blood platelet levels.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO), up $2.71 to $65.56.

Asset management firm Anson Funds is reportedly pushing for a sale of the communications software company.

PG&E Corp. (PCG), down 45 cents to $17.45.

The utility company reinstated its cash dividend for the first time since 2017.