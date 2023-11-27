Cerence, Roivant Sciences fall; Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Shopify rise, Monday, 11/27/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), up $3.56 to $107.14.

Investment firm Elliott Management is seeking management and board changes at the real estate investment trust.

Cerence Inc. (CRNC), down 51 cents to $16.78.

The automotive artificial intelligence developer reported disappointing fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.

Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC), up 9 cents to $35.03.

The maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese announced a $3 billion stock buyback program.

Newmont Corp. (NEM), up 54 cents to $38.13.

The gold producer commenced exchange offers for notes related to its acquisition of Newcrest Mining.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE), up $4.42 to $33.39.

Investors were encouraged by the biopharmaceutical company’s update on a potential depression treatment.

Shopify Inc. (SHOP), up $3.16 to $73.51.

The cloud-based commerce company announced a Black Friday record for worldwide sales of $4.1 billion from its merchants.

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV), down 31 cents to $8.82.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors a discouraging update on a potential lupus treatment.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX), down 46 cents to $36.39.

The copper mining company fell as prices for the base metal slipped.