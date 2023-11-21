Lowe’s, Best Buy fall; Medtronic, Dick’s Sporting Goods rise, Tuesday, 11/21/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), down $5.63 to $198.91.
The home-improvement retailer trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.
Medtronic Plc. (MDT), up $3 to $78.16.
The medical device company raised its earnings and revenue forecasts.
Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), down $2.35 to $181.47.
The medical device company gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Agilent Technologies Inc. (A), up $9.78 to $123.76.
The scientific instrument maker reported strong fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue.
Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM), up $7.59 to $462.80.
The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel is selling its south Texas cement business to CRH for $2.1 billion.
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J), down $10.60 to $126.38.
The construction and technical services company reported weak fiscal fourth-quarter earnings.
Best Buy Co. (BBY), down 61 cents to $67.51.
The consumer electronics retailer trimmed its earnings and revenue forecasts for the year.
Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), up $5.62 to $124.63.
The sporting goods retailer raised its profit forecast for the year.