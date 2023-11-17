Cloudy
65.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Unions, Detroit casinos reach deal that could end strike

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Detroit Casino Strike

Unions, Detroit casinos reach deal that could end strike

Photo Icon View Photo

DETROIT (AP) — Unions and Detroit’s three casinos announced a tentative five-year contract Friday that could end a weekslong strike.

A labor coalition represents 3,700 people, including dealers, cleaning staff, valets and food staff, at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

The Detroit Casino Council said the deal includes an immediate average pay raise of 18%. More details were not publicly disclosed.

“The gains we have made will change the lives of so many families who are living paycheck to paycheck,” said Tavera McCree, a valet cashier.

The strike, which began Oct. 17, will continue until the contract is approved by members. The casinos remain open.

“We take pride in providing exceptional jobs and benefits that support and reward our dedicated workforce, and we look forward to ratification of the deal,” said Bruce Dall, president of MotorCity Casino Hotel.

The unions have said workers had received only 3% raises since a three-year contract extension in 2020.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 