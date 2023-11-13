How major US stock indexes fared Monday, 11/13/2023

Wall Street drifted to a mixed finish to open a week that could bring more action to financial markets.

The S&P 500 ended Monday down 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%, and the Nasdaq composite lost 0.2%.

Several high-profile reports are coming this week that could shed more light on Wall Street’s central questions, including what the Federal Reserve will do with interest rates and how solid the economy can remain. On Tuesday will come the latest update on inflation, and earnings reports from the nation’s biggest retailers will follow. Treasury yields were mixed.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 fell 3.69 points, or 0.1%, to 4,411.55.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 54.77 points, or 0.2%, to 34,337.87.

The Nasdaq composite fell 30.36 points, or 0.2%, to 13,767.74.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 0.18 points, or less than 0.1% to 1,705.50.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 572.06 points, or 14.9%.

The Dow is up 1,190.62 points, or 3.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,301.26 points, or 31.5%

The Russell 2000 is down 55.74 points, or 3.2%.

The Associated Press