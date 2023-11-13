Verve Therapeutics, Immersion fall; Tower Semiconductor, Boeing rise, Monday, 11/13/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:
Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN), down 96 cents to $45.99
The meat producer’s fiscal fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), up $14.32 to $154.44.
The project management software developer raised its revenue forecast for the year.
Boeing Co. (BA), up $9.22 to $205.87.
The aircraft maker landed about $63 billion in sales to long-haul carrier Emirates and its sister airline, FlyDubai.
Verve Therapeutics Inc. (VERV), down $6.33 to $9.37.
Investors were disappointed by the drug developer’s update on a potential cholesterol drug.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM), up 32 cents to $24.85.
The chipmaker reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.
N-able Inc. (NABL), down $2.01 to $11.69.
The provider of cloud-based software services gave investors a weak sales forecast.
Immersion Corp. (IMMR), down 56 cents to $6.15.
The touch-based technology company reported weak third-quarter earnings.
Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST), down 9 cents to $2.13.
The biopharmaceutical company’s fiscal second-quarter loss was bigger than analysts’ expected.