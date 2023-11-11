Partly Cloudy
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan; Gov. Wes Moore, D-Md.; Reps. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y., and Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn.; Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sullivan; Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va.; Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; McDaniel; former Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

“Fox News Sunday” — Warner; Nikki Haley, a Republican presidential candidate; Michael Herzog, Israel’s ambassador to the United States.

