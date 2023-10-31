JetBlue, Caterpiller fall; Pinterest, AB InBev rise, Tuesday, 10/31/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

JetBlue Airways Corp., down 44 cents to $3.76.

The airline reported a steeper loss for the summer months than expected.

Caterpillar Inc., down $16.11 to $226.05.

The heavy machinery maker reported a slowdown in orders and growing inventories at dealers.

VF Corp., down $2.39 to $14.73.

The company behind Vans, Timberlands and other brands, reported weaker profit than expected and cut its dividend.

Pinterest Inc., up $4.78 to $29.88.

The digital pinboard and shopping site reported stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected.

Pfizer Inc., up 1 cent to $30.56.

The drugmaker lost more than $2 billion in the third quarter as an expected decline in COVID-19 product sales clipped revenue.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, up $2.84 to $56.87.

The brewer’s American sales drop signaled continuing fallout from a promotion with a transgender influencer.

Hubbell Inc., down $13.23 to $270.10.

The electronics manufacturer reported disappointing third-quarter profit and sales.

GE Healthcare Inc., up $3.40 to $66.57.

The Chicago-based company reported stronger results for its last quarter than Wall Street had forecast.