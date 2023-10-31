Mostly Cloudy
72.7 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Police arrest former Maine Walmart employee who made threat that referenced Lewiston shootings

Sponsored by:
By AP News

PALMYRA, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine arrested a former Walmart employee who made a threatening social media post that referenced a recent mass shooting in the state.

Police in the town of Palmyra charged the 18-year-old man with aggravated reckless conduct and domestic violence terrorizing after he photographed himself with a firearm and ammunition while sitting in the parking lot of his former workplace and alluding to committing “Lewiston part two.” A mass shooting in Lewiston, about 80 miles south, killed 18 people last week.

The teenager made the threat via a social media channel on Sunday, police said.

Police said the teen had been fired from the Palmyra Walmart in 2021 and had been recently seen in its parking lot on a nightly basis. They said they later arrested him at his residence in Etna without incident.

Police said the teen is due in court on Jan. 3. A phone number listed for him in Etna had been disconnected.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 