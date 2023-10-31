US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me by Britney Spears (Gallery Books)

2. The Secret by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The Exchange by John Grisham (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Flatiron Books)

5. A Curse for True Love by Stephanie Garber (Flatiron Books)

6. Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Face-Off by Kathleen Brooks (Laurens Publishing)

8. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled Publishing, LLC)

10. Romney by McKay Coppins (Scribner)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List):

1. The Woman in Me (Unabridged) by Britney Spears (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

2. Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

3. Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI (Unabridged) by David Grann (Penguin Random House, LLC)

4. The Secret: A Jack Reacher Novel (Unabridged) by Andrew Child & Lee Child (Penguin Random House, LLC)

5. Hidden Potential: The Science of Achieving Greater Things (Unabridged) by Adam Grant (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. If You Would Have Told Me by John Stamos (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

8. The 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene (Recorded Books, Inc.)

9. The Exchange: After The Firm (Unabridged) by John Grisham (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. The Capitalist Manifesto : Why the Global Free Market Will Save the World by Johan Norberg (Recorded Books, Inc.)

By The Associated Press