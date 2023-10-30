Clear
Western Digital, Lumentum rise; ON Semiconductor, Revvity fall, Monday, 10/30/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Western Digital Corp., up $2.83 to $41.80.

The maker of hard drives for businesses and personal computers gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.

Revvity Inc., down $15.79 to $82.08.

The maker of scientific instruments reported disappointing third-quarter earnings and revenue.

ON Semiconductor Corp., down $18.18 to $65.34.

The semiconductor components maker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Mohawk Industries Inc., up $2.91 to $79.47.

The flooring maker beat Wall Street’s third-quarter financial forecasts.

Healthpeak Properties Inc., down 44 cents to $15.98.

The real estate company, which focuses on medical and life sciences properties, is buying Physicians Realty Trust.

SoFi Technologies Inc., up 7 cents to $6.94.

The financial technology company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Spirit Realty Capital Inc., up $2.54 to $34.89.

Realty Income is buying the real estate investment trust.

Lumentum Holdings Inc., up $3.72 to $39.79.

The optical networking products maker is buying Cloud Light.

