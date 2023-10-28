Clear
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross; retired Army Gen. Joseph Votel, a former commander of U.S. Central Command.

__

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sullivan; Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Republican presidential candidate.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas.

