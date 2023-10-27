Clear
Amazon, Intel rise; Ford, Chart Industries fall, Friday, 10/27/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), up $8.17 to $127.74.

The online retail giant reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Intel Corp. (INTC), up $3.02 to $35.54.

The world’s largest chipmaker gave investors a strong financial forecast for its current quarter.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG), up $81.12 to $1,887.59.

The Mexican food chain beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts.

Ford Motor Co. (F), down $1.39 to $9.96.

The automaker reported weak third-quarter financial results.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (DECK), up $91.79 to $576.37.

The maker of Ugg footwear reported strong fiscal second-quarter financial results.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM), up $8.20 to $89.29.

The medical device company raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Sanofi (SNY), down $10.20 to $43.13.

The drugmaker reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.

Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS), down $36.46 to $110.12.

The equipment maker for the energy sector reported weak third-quarter earnings and revenue.

