Coca-Cola, Verizon rise; HCA Healthcare, TrueBlue fall, Tuesday, 10/24/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Coca-Cola Co. (KO), up $1.56 to $55.64

Strong sales in Mexico, India and other markets helped drive Coke to better profit during the summer than analysts expected.

General Electric Co. (GE), up $6.93 to $113.62

The industrial conglomerate posted better-than-expected earnings and raised its profit forecast for the year.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ), up $2.91 to $34.30

The mobile operator posted 20% broadband subscriber growth and earned more than analysts expected during the summer.

General Motors Co. (GM), down 66 cents to $28.56

The automaker made more during the summer than analysts had forecast, but it also warned of strikes’ impact on earnings.

Nikola Corp. (NKLA), up 9 cents to $1.04

The electric and hydrogen-powered heavy truck maker was awarded $165 million in an arbitration proceeding with its founder, Trevor Milton.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA), down $10.82 to $230.12

The hospital operator’s earnings fell short of analysts’ forecasts as results from a physician staffing joint venture fell short.

TrueBlue Inc. (TBI), down $2.96 to $10.70

The staffing company reported results for the latest quarter that fell well short of what analysts were expecting.

Medpace Holdings Inc. (MEDP), up $44.75 to $272.27

The clinical research company reported results that were far higher than analysts expected, and raised its forecasts for the full year.

