Massachusetts police searching woods for an armed man in connection with his wife’s shooting death

Massachusetts police searching woods for an armed man in connection with his wife’s shooting death View Photo

GARDNER, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts were searching a large area of woods on Tuesday for a man in connection with the shooting death of his wife, who was found in their home on Sunday.

Police were focused on 400 acres (160 hectares) after a hunter found a car in the area belonging to Aaron Pennington, 33 of Gardner. They were searching an area known as Camp Collier, a land trust used by Boy Scouts and church groups for getaways, Gardner Police Chief Eric McAvene said at a news conference near the woods Tuesday.

Police said they consider Pennington to be armed and dangerous. When his car was found, unoccupied, the city about 15 miles from the New Hampshire State line temporarily issued a shelter-in-place order for a neighborhood near the woods.

“We’re asking anyone with trail cams, any hunters, any people with video cameras at their houses, please, give it to the police … we’re asking the public for all their help,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. said at the news conference.

Pennington’s wife, Breanne Pennington, 30, was found dead in their Gardner home on Sunday. City property records show Aaron Pennington has owned the home since June 2022.

The couple had four children, who were in the custody of the state, Early said.

The Associated Press left messages via social media with two possible relatives of Aaron Pennington; they weren’t immediately returned.