Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Mysteries” by Watterson/Kascht (Andrews McMeal)

2. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Judgement Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

5. “Blood Lines” by DeMille/DeMille (Scribner)

6. “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett (Viking)

7. “Second Act” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

8. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. “12 Months to Live” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

10. “Sword Catcher” by Cassandra Clare (Del Rey)

11. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

12. “Becoming the Boogeyman” by Richard Chizmer (Gallery)

13. “The Covenant of Water” by Abraham Verghese (Grove)

14. “Throne of the Fallen” by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown)

15. “Starling House” by Alix E. Harrow (Tor)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Be Useful” by Arnold Schwarzenegger (Penguin Press)

2. “Enough” by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon & Schuster)

3. “The Democrat Party Hates America” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold).

4. “Killing the Witches” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

5. “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

6. “To Rescue the Constitution” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

7. “Lucky Me” by Rich Paul (Roc Lit 101)

8. “Nothing is Missing” by Nicole Walters (Simon Element)

9. “Not That Fancy” by Reba McEntire (Harper Celebrate)

10. “Just Eat” by Jessie James Decker (Dey Street)

11. “Going Infinite” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

12. “The Great Disappearance” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

13. “More is More” by Molly Baz (Clarkson Potter)

14. “Magnolia Table, Vol. 3” by Joana Gaines (William Morrow)

15. “Natasha’s Kitchen” by Natasha Kravchuk (Clarkson Potter)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

3. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

4. “A Flicker in the Dark” by Stacy Willingham (Minotaur)

5. “The Perfect Holiday” by Debbie Macomber (Ballantine)

6. “The Noise” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

7. “Seven Girls Gone” by Allison Brennan (Mira)

8. “The Family Upstairs” by Lisa Jewell (Pocket)

9. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Moondance” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

12. “Bad Luck Vampire” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

13. “Bad Hombres” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

14. “Sugar Plum Poisoned” by Jenn McKinley (Berkley)

15. “The Holiday Heartbreaker” by Maisey Yates (Canary Street)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. “The Way Forward” by Yung Pueblo (Andrews McMeal)

3. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

4. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

5. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 12” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

6. “Things We hide from the Light” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

7. “Wreck the Halls” by Tessa Bailey (Avon )

8. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

9. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

10. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

11. “Kaiju No. 8, Vol. 8” by Naoya Matsumoto (Viz)

12. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

13. “The Shadow Work Journal” by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

14. “52 Modern Manners for Today’s Teens, Vol. 2” by Brooke Romney (Brooke Romney)

15. “23 1/2 Lies” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

_____

By The Associated Press