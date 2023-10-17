Clear
NetScout Systems, Nvidia fall; Wyndham Hotels, Circor rise, Tuesday, 10/17/2023


By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), up $8.01 to $448.42.

The aerospace and defense company reported strong third-quarter earnings.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), down $1.34 to $313.05.

The investment bank’s latest financial results disappointed investors.

NetScout Systems Inc. (NTCT), down $4.75 to $22.84.

The provider of products that gauge network performance trimmed its financial forecasts for the year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH), up $7.18 to $76.28.

Choice Hotels International is asking shareholders of the hotel chain to sign off on a buyout worth nearly $8 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO), down 3 cents to $488.51.

The maker of scientific instrument and laboratory supplies is buying Olink Holding.

Circor International Inc. (CIR), up $2.74 to $55.99.

The maker of valves and other engineered products said it received all regulatory approvals for its sale to KKR.

Lucid Group Inc. (LCID), down 19 cents to $5.10.

Investors were disappointed by the electric vehicle maker’s latest production and deliveries update.

Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), down $17.05 to $443.90.

Chipmakers will likely feel the impact of the U.S. government’s updated export controls to stop China from acquiring advanced computer chips.

