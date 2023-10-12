Federal agents in Puerto Rico seize $35 million worth of cocaine, arrest 3 after boat runs aground

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal agents seized an estimated $35 million worth of cocaine from a boat that ran aground a reef off Puerto Rico’s south coast, authorities said Thursday.

Two men from the Dominican Republic and a man from Colombia were arrested and accused of transporting more than 3,300 pounds (1,500 kilos) of cocaine, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officials said the 30-foot (nine-meter) boat was traveling north toward Puerto Rico when it was spotted on Wednesday.

It is one of the largest drug seizures in waters off Puerto Rico reported this year. A record $50 million worth of cocaine was seized in 2021 off the island’s southeast region.

The U.S. territory is considered a transit point for drugs heading to the U.S. mainland and other countries.