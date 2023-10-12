Publishers Weekly Best-Selling Books

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “Fourth Wing” by Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Judgement Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

3. “Holly” by Stephen King (Scribner)

4. “Second Act” by Danielle Steel (Delacorte)

5. “Throne of the Fallen” by Kerri Maniscalco (Little, Brown)

6. “12 Months to Live” by Patterson/Lupica (Little, Brown)

7. “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett (Viking)

8. “Tom Lake” by Ann Patchett (Harper)

9. “Starling House” by Alix E. Harrow (Tor)

10. “Lore Olympus, Vol. 5” by Rachel Smythe (Inklore)

11. “Dark Memory” by Christine Feehan (Berkley)

12. “The Hurricane Wars” by Thea Guanzon (Harper Voyager)

13. “Yumi and the Nightmare Painter” by Brandon Kingsolver (Harper)

14. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)

15. “Out There Screaming” by Jordan Peele (Random House)

_____

HARDCOVER NON-FICTION

1. “Building a Non-Anxious Life” by John Delony (Ramsey)

2. “Going Infinite” by Michael Lewis (Norton)

3. “Natasha’s Kitchen” by Natasha Kravchuk (Clarkson Potter).

4. “The Democrat Party Hates America” by Mark R. Levin (Threshold)

5. “Killing the Witches” by O’Reilly/Dugard (St. Martin’s Press)

6. “The Great Disappearance” by David Jeremiah (Thomas Nelson)

7. “Elon Musk” by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)

8. “Upon Waking” by Jackie Hill Perry (B&H)

9. “Making It So” by Patrick Stewart (Gallery)

10. “Enough” by Cassidy Hutchinson (Simon &Schuster)

11. “Build the Life You Want” by Brooks/Winfrey (Portfolio)

12. “Thicker Than Water” by Kerry Washington (Little, Brown Spark)

13. “Breaking Biden” by Alex Marlow (Threshold)

14. “Grimoire Girl” by Hilarie Burton Morgan (HarperOne)

15. “Seafood Simple” by Eric Ripert (Random House)

_____

MASS MARKET BESTSELLERS

1. “The Boys from Biloxi” by John Grisham (Vintage)

2. “Bad Luck Vampire” by Lynsay Sands (Avon)

3. “The Whittiers” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. “Bad Hombres” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

5. “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “A Flicker in the Dark” by Stacy Willingham (Minotaur)

7. “The Holiday Heartbreaker” by Maisey Yates (Canary Street)

8. “Seven Girls Gone” by Allison Brennan (Mira)

9. “The Noise” by Patterson/Barker (Grand Central Publishing)

10. “Moondance” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

12. “The Scavengers” by Johnstone/Johnstone (Pinnacle)

13. “The Horsewoman” by Patterson/Lupica (Grand Central Publishing)

14. “The Teacher’s Christmas Secret” by Emma Miller (Love Inspired)

15. “The Girl Who Survived” by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

_____

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Wildfire” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

2. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 12” by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz)

3. “52 Modern Manners for Today’s Teens, Vol. 2” by Brooke Romney (Brooke Romney)

4. “Icebreaker” by Hannah Grace (Atria)

5. “Things We Left Behind” by Lucy Score (Bloom)

6. “Trust” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)

7. “Wreck the Halls” by Tessa Bailey (Avon )

8. “House of Sky and Breath” by Sarah J. Maas (Bloomsbury)

9. “The Shadow Work Journal” by Keila Shaheen (Keila Shaheen)

10. “Too Late” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria)

12. “23 1/2 Lies” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

13. “Mad Honey” by Picoult/Boylan (Ballantine)

14. “The Locked Door” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “The Housemaid’s Secret” by Freida McFadden (Mobius)

_____

By The Associated Press