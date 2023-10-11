Clear
59.4 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Voxx International, Walgreens rise; Exxon Mobil, DaVita fall, Wednesday, 10/11/2023

Sponsored by:
By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM), down $4.79 to $105.66.

The energy giant is buying Pioneer Natural Resources in an all-stock deal valued at $59.5 billion.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), up 27 cents $22.65.

The drugstore operator named Tim Wentworth as its new CEO.

AZZ Inc. (AZZ), up $3.01 to $48.91.

The electrical equipment maker beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Voxx International Corp. (VOXX), up $1.60 to $9.39.

The consumer electronics maker reported strong fiscal second-quarter revenue.

Novo Nordisk (NVO), up $5.43 to $98.44.

The drug developer gave investors an encouraging update on a study using the weight-loss drug Ozempic to treat kidney failure.

DaVita Inc. (DVA), down $17.89 to $73.39.

The kidney dialysis provider slumped amid worries about competition from a potential kidney-failure drug from Novo Nordisk.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), up 27 cents to $7.43.

The alternative energy company gave investors an encouraging business and operations update.

Humana Inc. (HUM), down $10.27 to $490.13.

The health insurer said Jim Rechtin will replace Bruce Broussard as CEO in 2024.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 