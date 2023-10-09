American Airlines, Carnival fall; Northrop Grumman, ConocoPhillips rise, Monday, 10/9/2023
NEW YORK (AP) —
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:
Northrop Grumman Corp., up $48.37 to $471.61.
Military contractors jumped on rising tensions as Israel and Hamas waged war.
American Airlines Group Inc., down 52 cents to $12.24.
Airlines suspended flights to Israel as the U.S. State Department warned about travel to the region.
ConocoPhillips, up $6.49 to $121.82.
Energy stocks rose along with a jump in oil prices.
Carnival Corp., down 57 cents to $12.69.
Cruise lines companies and other travel-related stocks fell amid increased worries about global conflicts.
General Motors Co., rose 9 cents to $30.99.
A labor strike against Detroit automakers entered its fourth week.
Apollo Global Management Inc., down $1.39 to $89.18.
The private equity firm is reportedly preparing a joint buyout offer for Vodafone’s Spanish unit.
Exelon Corp., up 62 cents to $38.70.
Utilities gained ground along with the broader market in a mostly unsteady day of trading.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 16 cents to $36.83.
The copper and gold mining company rose along with prices for both metals.