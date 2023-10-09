Cloudy
American Airlines, Carnival fall; Northrop Grumman, ConocoPhillips rise, Monday, 10/9/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) —

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Monday:

Northrop Grumman Corp., up $48.37 to $471.61.

Military contractors jumped on rising tensions as Israel and Hamas waged war.

American Airlines Group Inc., down 52 cents to $12.24.

Airlines suspended flights to Israel as the U.S. State Department warned about travel to the region.

ConocoPhillips, up $6.49 to $121.82.

Energy stocks rose along with a jump in oil prices.

Carnival Corp., down 57 cents to $12.69.

Cruise lines companies and other travel-related stocks fell amid increased worries about global conflicts.

General Motors Co., rose 9 cents to $30.99.

A labor strike against Detroit automakers entered its fourth week.

Apollo Global Management Inc., down $1.39 to $89.18.

The private equity firm is reportedly preparing a joint buyout offer for Vodafone’s Spanish unit.

Exelon Corp., up 62 cents to $38.70.

Utilities gained ground along with the broader market in a mostly unsteady day of trading.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc., up 16 cents to $36.83.

The copper and gold mining company rose along with prices for both metals.

