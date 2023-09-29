Clear
72.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hawaii Army base under lockdown after man flees with handgun; no shots fired

Sponsored by:
By AP News

HONOLULU (AP) — An Army base in Hawaii went into lockdown Thursday because of reports that a man with a handgun fled after getting into a scuffle while trying to talk to soldiers.

No shots were fired, said Michael Donnelly, a spokesperson for U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii.

People at Schofield Barracks were told to shelter in place but the gates were open, Donnelly said. Neighboring Wheeler Army Airfield was also under lockdown.

The Army is treating the circumstances as an “active shooter situation,” according to Donnelly.

“We are trying to locate the individual,” he said.

The man last seen near the commissary on a bike.

He was “trying to allegedly talk with soldiers,” Donnelly added. “I don’t know if he was bartering or selling stuff but someone confronted him and they got into a scuffle. There was a handgun witnessed, visible.”

By JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER and AUDREY McAVOY
Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 