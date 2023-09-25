Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 35 cents to $89.68 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for November delivery rose 2 cents to $93.29 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 2 cents to $2.54 a gallon. October heating oil fell 5 cents to $3.26 a gallon. October natural gas was unchanged at $2.64 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $9 to $1,936.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 45 cents to $23.39 an ounce and December copper fell 3 cents to $3.67 a pound.

The dollar rose to 148.84 Japanese yen from 148.39 yen. It fell to $1.0588 from $1.0647 against the euro.

The Associated Press