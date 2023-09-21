Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for November delivery fell 3 cents to $89.63 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for November delivery fell 23 cents to $93.30 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery was unchanged at $2.62 a gallon. October heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.37 a gallon. October natural gas fell 12 cents to $2.61 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $27.50 to $1,939.60 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 15 cents to $23.69 an ounce and December copper fell 8 cents to $3.70 a pound.

The dollar fell to 147.54 Japanese yen from 148.03 yen. It fell to $1.0661 from $1.0686 against the euro.

The Associated Press

