Coty, Steelcase rise; Eastern Bankshares, AdaptHealth fall, Wednesday, 9/20/2023

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:

Coty Inc. (COTY), up 61 cents to $12.08.

The owner of CoverGirl and other cosmetics gave investors an encouraging sales forecast.

Ford Motor Co. (F), down 5 cents to $12.51.

Workers in Canada reached a tentative contract agreement with the automaker.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS), up $1.29 to $27.51.

The image-sharing social media platform gave investors an encouraging financial update and announced a $1 billion stock buyback plan.

Steelcase Inc. (SCS), up $2.29 to $11.10.

The office furniture maker gave investors a strong profit forecast.

Textron Inc. (TXT), up $3.88 to $79.52.

The maker of Cessna small planes and Bell helicopters announced a fleet agreement with NetJets.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), down $1.06 to $12.37.

The bank is selling its insurance operations and buying Cambridge Bancorp.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), down 32 cents to $9.24.

The home healthcare equipment company reversed a recent decision to hire Crispin Teufel as CEO.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), up 29 cents to $17.36.

The information technology company announced a new hybrid cloud business unit.