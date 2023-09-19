How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday, 9/19/2023

Stocks slipped as Wall Street waits for the Federal Reserve’s latest decision on interest rates.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% Tuesday. The Dow fell 106 points, and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%. Stocks have been see-sawing for weeks on uncertainty about whether the Fed is done with its market-shaking hikes to interest rates. Its latest announcement arrives Wednesday.

Treasury yields climbed, and the 10-year yield is close to its highest level since 2007. High yields have pushed mortgage rates higher, and a report in the morning showed much weaker homebuilding activity than expected.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 9.58 points, or 0.2%, to 4,443.95.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.57 points, or 0.3%, to 34,517.73.

The Nasdaq composite fell 32.05 points, or 0.2%, to 13,678.19.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 7.77 points, or 0.4% to 1,826.53.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 6.37 points, or 0.1%.

The Dow is down 100.51 points, or 0.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 30.15 points, or 0.2%

The Russell 2000 is down 20.51 points, or 1.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 604.45 points, or 15.7%.

The Dow is up 1,370.48 points, or 4.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 3,211.70 points, or 30.7%

The Russell 2000 is up 65.28 points, or 3.7%.

The Associated Press