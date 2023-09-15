Nucor, Planet Fitness fall; Newmont, Frequency Electronics rise, Friday, 9/15/2023
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday:
Nucor Corp. (NUE), down $6.33 to $159.20.
The steel company gave investors a weak profit forecast.
Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), down 17 cents to $53.40.
The owner of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas said a recent cyberattack failed to disrupt its operations.
Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM), up 40 cents to $6.97.
The maker of precision timing products reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue growth.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM), down $1.89 to $89.58.
The chipmaker reportedly told suppliers to delay the delivery of equipment.
Charles Schwab Corp. (SCHW), down $2.28 to $57.48.
The financial services firm said net new assets fell in August.
Planet Fitness Inc. (PLNT), down $7.67 to $52.13.
The New Hampshire-based gym chain’s board removed CEO Chris Rondeau.
Newmont Corp. (NEM), up 84 cents to $40.36.
The gold miner gained ground along with prices for the precious metal.
Salesforce Inc. (CRM), down $3.72 to $215.07.
The software company is reportedly hiring again after announcing plans to cut 10% of its staff earlier this year.