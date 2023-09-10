Clear
88.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Father dead, 9-year-old son missing after their jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Ashland City, Tenn. (AP) — The weekend collision of a jet ski and a barge on a Tennessee waterway has left officials searching for a 9-year-old boy whose father died in the crash.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said 36-year-old Steven White died after the jet ski carrying him and his son hit a barge being pushed by a tow boat around 7:30 p.m. Saturday on a lake northwest of Nashville, The Tennessean reported.

Crew members above the Hines Furlong tow boat hit the waters in a vessel to help the two riders. White, who wore a lifejacket, was later pronounced dead after being taken ashore, according to The Tennessean.

A search for the missing child resumed at 8 a.m. Sunday after pausing in the early morning hours.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 