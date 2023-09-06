Three people found dead at northern Minnesota resort; police say no threat to the public

BREEZY POINT, Minn. (AP) — Three people were found dead at a resort in northern Minnesota, police said Wednesday.

The bodies were discovered around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday at Whitebirch Resort in Breezy Point. Police have not disclosed names of the victims or how they died, but said in a statement there was “no indication of any ongoing threat to the public.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the investigation, along with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. Police from the nearby towns of Nisswa, Crosslake and Pequot Lakes also assisted at the scene, according to the statement.

The resort is in a popular vacation area in north-central Minnesota, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

“It’s a time-share resort that’s about a mile away from our property. We do manage it, but it’s a separate resort,” said David Spizzo, assistant general manager of Breezy Point Resort.

Spizzo added, “It’s an active investigation, and we’re just letting our local police department do the work. We’ll follow their lead when information comes out.”