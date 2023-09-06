Clear
Photronics, Dominion Energy fall; Roku, Express rise, Wednesday, 9/6/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday.

Roku Inc. (ROKU), up $5.15 to $88.88.

The streaming platform gave investors an encouraging financial update and said it’s cutting about 10% of its workforce.

Gitlab Inc. (GTLB), up $1.84 to $51.58.

The software company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

HealthEquity Inc. (HQY), up $2.65 to $69.49.

The provider of services for managing health care accounts raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year.

AeroVironment Inc. (AVAV), up $25.50 to $120.79.

The maker of unmanned aircraft raised its sales forecast for the year.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D), down 84 cents to $45.95.

The energy company is selling three natural gas distribution companies to Enbridge.

Daktronics Inc. (DAKT), up 33 cents to $8.71.

The video display maker reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Express Inc. (EXPR), up 33 cents to $8.53.

The clothing and accessories chain beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Photronics Inc. (PLAB), down $2.44 to $21.06.

The electronics imaging company’s third-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.

