Texas authorities say 2 dead, 3 injured after shooting outside shopping center in Austin

By AP News

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Two people were dead and three others were injured, one of them critically, following a shooting Thursday outside a large shopping center in Austin, Texas, authorities said.

The Austin Police Department said there didn’t appear to be any threat to the public following the gunfire near The Arboretum on the city’s north side. No one had been detained, police said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Two adults died at the scene, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services. One person was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, and two others were evaluated for minor injuries, authorities said.

Police asked potential witnesses to come forward and submit any photos or videos from the area.

