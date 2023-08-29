Clear
2 dead, 1 injured in shooting in front of a Puerto Rican courthouse

By AP News

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Two people were fatally shot Tuesday in front of a courthouse in the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico and a third person was injured.

The unidentified shooter was arrested minutes later at the courthouse in the northern city of Caguas, according to a police statement.

The victims were a male civilian and a woman who worked as a security guard for a private company, police on the scene told reporters. The security company did not immediately return a message for comment.

The sound of at least seven shots being fired was recorded live and showed a reporter who was preparing for a broadcast fleeing the scene and another man throwing himself on the ground.

