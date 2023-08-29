Clear
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By AP News

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose $1.06 to $81.16 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude for October delivery $1.07 to $85.49 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 1 cent to $2.79 a gallon. September heating oil rose 1 cent to $3.21 a gallon. September natural gas fell 2 cents to $2.56 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $18.30 to $1,965.10 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 54 cents to $24.79 an ounce and September copper rose 3 cents to $3.79 a pound.

The dollar fell to 145.86 Japanese yen from 146.52 yen. It rose to $1.0872 to $1.0811 against the euro.

The Associated Press

