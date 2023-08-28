Michigan man linked to extremist group gets year in prison for gun crimes

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit-area man linked to an anti-government group and arrested just before the 2022 election was sentenced to a year in prison Monday for gun-related crimes.

Timothy Teagan had attended various rallies with an AR-style rifle while dressed in a Hawaiian shirt, clothing favored by the Boogaloo Boys, a group bracing for a U.S. civil war.

Teagan, 23, did not face terrorism charges. But he pleaded guilty to concealing his chronic use of marijuana when applying for a gun purchase and possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a drug user. Both are federal crimes.

U.S. District Judge Sean Cox sentenced Teagan to a year in prison. He’ll get credit for time spent in jail since his arrest last November.

In a court filing, defense attorney Todd Shanker said Teagan never “raised his rifle or was involved in violence” with the Boogaloo Boys.

“He is considering joining the Libertarian Party to get legitimately involved with politics and address issues of social concern,” said Shanker, adding that Teagan participated in substance-abuse education in jail.

Teagan, who lived in Plymouth, was first arrested by local police and accused of assaulting his father. FBI agents subsequently searched the home and discovered body armor, boogaloo flags and gas masks.

“They were asking if I knew of any violent plans or any violent tendencies that could come forth about the election. … They were asking if we had any plans to go to polls armed,” Teagan told documentarian Ford Fischer after the search.