New York Police: Sergeant suspended after throwing object at fleeing motorcyclist who crashed, died

NEW YORK (AP) — A man fleeing a New York City drug bust crashed his motorcycle and died Wednesday after a police sergeant threw an object at him in an attempt to stop him, police said.

The sergeant, Erik Duran, was suspended without pay following the man’s death in the University Heights section of the Bronx, police said.

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which has jurisdiction to probe deaths involving police, is investigating. The NYPD said it is cooperating.

“The NYPD is committed to ensuring that there will be a full, thorough, and transparent investigation of this incident to determine the facts and to take the appropriate steps forward,” the department said in a statement.

A message seeking comment was left with Duran’s union.

According to a preliminary report, the man lost control of his motorcycle, struck a parked vehicle and fell to the ground after Duran threw an object at him.

Police didn’t identify the object. The Daily News, which first reported the incident, said it may have been a small plastic cooler.

The man, 30, had fled as plainclothes narcotics unit officers tried arresting him for selling drugs in what’s known as a “buy-and-bust” operation. His name has not been made public.

At one point, he was riding on a sidewalk, police said. He was pronounced dead minutes after the crash, police said.

Duran joined the NYPD in 2010 and has been recognized by the department dozens of times for what it deems excellent and meritorious police service, according to a police personnel database.

Duran’s disciplinary record includes a substantiated complaint last year for abusing his authority during a stop, according to the city’s Civilian Complaint Review Board.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press