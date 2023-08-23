Clear
Urban Outfitters, Apellis rise; Foot Locker, Peloton Interactive fall, Wednesday, 8/23/2023

By AP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes Wednesday:

Foot Locker Inc. (FL), down $7.07 to $16.13.

The footwear and clothing retailer slashed its earnings and sales forecast for the year.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP), down 23 cents to $67.11.

The auto parts retailer said Shane O’Kelly will succeed Tom Greco as CEO in September.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN), up 71 cents to $34.80.

The clothing and accessories retailer reported strong second-quarter financial results.

Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON), down $1.68 to $5.31.

The exercise bike and treadmill company gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (APLS), up $9.64 to $40.40.

The biopharmaceutical company gave investors an encouraging update on rare safety issues with its eye condition treatment Syfovre.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (DRVN), up 42 cents to $14.78.

The automotive services company announced a $50 million stock buyback plan.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), up $9.39 to $50.36.

The clothing retailer reported strong second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), up $15.49 to $140.64.

The seller of cookware and home furnishings beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.

