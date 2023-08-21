Cloudy
68.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

A list of the 5 new vehicles with the lowest average purchase prices in the US

Sponsored by:
By AP News

A new car that costs under $20,000, once an unofficial threshold of affordability, is all but history in the United States.

Blame it on automakers abandoning the low-profit small-car business as American consumers increasingly gravitate toward pricier SUVs and trucks.

The compact Mitsubishi Mirage has become the last new vehicle with an average selling price under $20,000.

And even the Mirage appears on the way out. The trade publication Automotive News has reported that Mitsubishi will stop selling the Mirage by the middle of this decade. (Though there are other new cars with sticker prices under $20,000, Cox Automotive says those vehicles exceed that price threshold once shipping and options are figured in.)

Here are the five new vehicles with the lowest average selling prices in the United States, according to Cox.

1. Mitsubishi Mirage, $19,205

2. Kia Rio, $20,157

3. Nissan Versa, $20,763

4. Hyundai Venue, $23,971

5. Nissan Sentra, $23,994

By The Associated Press

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 