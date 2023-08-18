WeWork moves ahead with 1-for-40 reverse stock split to maintain NYSE listing View Photo

WeWork is moving forward with a 1-for-40 reverse stock split in a bid to maintain its listing on the New York Stock Exchange.

The NYSE issued a notice to the workspace-sharing company in the spring after shares closed below an average of $1 over a 30-day trading span.

The value of company shares have plunged since their flashy debut in 2021 and tumbled 14% before the opening bell Friday, to 13 cents apiece.

Earlier this month WeWork warned there was “substantial doubt” about the New York company’s “ability to continue as a going concern” — which is accounting-speak for having the resources needed to operate and stay in business. WeWork pointed to increased member churn, financial losses and the need for cash, among other factors, over the next year.

After the split, every 40 shares held by an investor will become a single share.

WeWork Inc. said Friday that the reverse stock split will be effective on Sept. 1. Its Class A stock will start trading on a post-split basis at the market open on Sept. 5.

The company doesn’t expect the reverse stock split to impact its current or future business operations.