The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

2. Outlive by Peter Attia, MD and Bill Gifford – contributor, narrated by Peter Attia, MD (Random House Audio)

3. I’m Glad My Mom Died by Jennette McCurdy, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio

4. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

6. American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin, narrated by Jeff Cummings (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

7. 48 Laws of Power by Robert Greene, narrated by Richard Poe (HighBridge, a Division of Recorded Books)

8. Adversity for Sale by Jeezy, narrated by Jay Jenkins (HarperCollins Leadership)

9. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

10. How to Win Friends & Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

Fiction

1. Tom Lake by Ann Patchett, narrated by Meryl Streep (HarperAudio)

2. In the Likely Event by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Carly Robins and Teddy Hamilton (Brilliance Audio)

3. None of This Is True by Lisa Jewell, narrated by Kristin Atherton, Ayesha Antoine, Louise Brealey, Alix Dunmore, Elliot Fitzpatrick, Emilia Fox, Lisa Jewell, Thomas Judd, Kate MacDonald, Dominic Thorburn, Nicola Walker and Jenny Walser (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. Fourth Wing by Rebecca Yarros, narrated by Rebecca Soler and Teddy Hamilton (Recorded Books)

5. Legacy on Trial by Joe Cargile, narrated by Michael Butler Murray (Tantor Audio)

6. The Royal by Susan Stoker, narrated by CJ Bloom and Jeremy York (Brilliance Audio)

7. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, narrated by Miranda Raison, Bonnie Garmus and Pandora Sykes (Random House Audio)

8. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Book 1 by J.K. Rowling, narrated by Jim Dale (Pottermore Publishing)

9. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden, narrated by Lauryn Allman (Hachette UK – Bookouture)

10. Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver, narrated by Charlie Thurston (HarperAudio)

By The Associated Press